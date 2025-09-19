Havis introduces DC power supplies for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, a leading global provider of rugged mobility and mounting solutions, proudly announces the release of its latest line of DC Power Supplies, purpose-built to support Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices in demanding mobile environments.

Havis Rugged Laptop Docking Station for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Engineered to convert vehicle power into stable energy, Havis’ DC Power Supplies ensure consistent performance and safe charging for Panasonic laptops and tablets used in patrol vehicles and utility fleets.

Compatible with a wide range of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK models, these DC Power Supplies are designed for seamless integration with Havis docking stations and in-vehicle computing setups.

Havis DC Power Supply for Panasonic Devices & Docks Include (but are not limited to):

DS-PAN-430 Series – TOUGHBOOK 55

DS-PAN-1010 Series – TOUGHBOOK Laptop G2

DS-PAN-720 Series – TOUGHBOOK Tablet G2

DS-PAN-1110 Series – TOUGHBOOK Laptop 33

DS-PAN-1210 Series – TOUGHBOOK Tablet 33 & 33 5G

DS-PAN-1500 Series – TOUGHBOOK 40

Key Features of Havis DC Power Supplies for Panasonic:

Fully potted, ruggedized construction protects against dust, moisture, and vibration

Wide operating temperature range ensures reliable performance in harsh conditions

Low-EMI design converts 12–16V vehicle power into stable output for docks/devices

Twist-to-lock connectors prevent accidental disconnects

Covered fuses and LED indicators enhance safety and diagnostics

UL-approved with detachable, replaceable cables for easy maintenance

Integrated mounting points allow secure installation across all fleet vehicle types

“Reliable power is the foundation of every mobile workspace,” said Josh Mueller, Sr. Product Manager of Power Management at Havis. “These DC Power Supplies are built for real-world applications, giving public safety and utility professionals the power performance they can count on even in the harshest environments.”

For more information, visit www.havis.com or contact your Havis representative to learn more.