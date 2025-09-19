Havis introduces DC power supplies purpose-built for Dell Devices in mobile workspaces

PRESS RELEASE

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, a leading global provider of rugged mobility and mounting solutions, announces the launch of its latest rugged DC Power Supply, engineered for Dell mobile computing devices in demanding vehicle environments.

Designed to convert vehicle power into safe, stable energy, Havis’ DC Power Supplies ensure uninterrupted performance and secure charging for docked Dell laptops & tablets. Whether for public safety or critical infrastructure industries, this purpose-built power solution supports the demands of mobile professionals who rely on consistent uptime.

Compatible with a range of Havis docking stations for Dell, this new solution delivers streamlined integration with in-vehicle computing systems.

Havis DC Power Supply for Dell Docks & Devices:

DS-DELL-430 Series – Dell Pro Rugged 14″ & 13″, 5430, 7330, 5420, 5424, & 7424 Notebooks

DS-DELL-900 Series – Dell 12” Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablets

DS-DELL-1100 Series – Dell 10” Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablets

Key Features of Havis DC Power Supplies for Dell:

Rugged Design – Fully potted, dust- and moisture-resistant construction built for extreme temperatures and harsh conditions.

Efficient Power Conversion – Converts 12–16V vehicle power into consistent, low-EMI output for docked devices.

Smart, Safe Engineering – Features twist-to-lock connectors, covered fuse, and LED indicators for security and system visibility.

Serviceable & Safe – UL-approved with detachable, replaceable cables for easier maintenance and reliability.

Fleet-Ready Mounting – Integrated mounting points for secure installations across a wide range of fleet vehicles.

“Consistent, dependable power is critical when your technology drives daily operations,” said Josh Mueller, Sr. Product Manager of Power Management at Havis. “This Dell-specific power supply is engineered to meet the demands of mobile professionals—keeping devices running smoothly and securely, no matter where the job takes them.”

To learn more, visit www.havis.com or contact your Havis representative for additional details.