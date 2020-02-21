Contra Costa Police Chiefs’ Association to Host Dynamic, 2-day Symposium on Officer Wellness

Nationally recognized for the Asher Model - a Seven Point Approach to a Culture of Wellness, Chief Neil H. Gang was honored by the U.S. House of Representatives, on February 15, 2020 as a Public Safety Hero of the Year. “Chief Gang humbly accepted the award in honor of the 228 officers known to have died by suicide last year, in addition to everyone who is working to help improve outcomes for law enforcement nationwide,” noted Dr. David Black, Chief Psychologist and CEO of Cordico, a Wellness App for First Responders.

In an dynamic event, The Asher Model: Turning Tragedy into Hope, on April 1-2, 2020, Chief Gang and several nationally recognized speakers gather to present a two-day Officer Wellness Symposium, in Benicia, California for an in-depth look into the Seven Point approach to a Culture of Wellness.

Chief Gang served on the Pembroke Pines Police Department with Officer Asher Rosinsky, when Rosinsky used his service weapon to kill himself. Focused on officer wellness and improving access to mental health services for police officers in light of this tragic event. Chief Gang created the Asher Model of Wellness and has traveled across the United States to educate others the Seven-Point Approach to a Culture of Wellness, to include: Awareness, Solution Focused Approach, Peer Support, Resiliency, Healthy Habits, Spirituality and Family.

Attendees will also hear from Golden Gate Bridge Survivor Kevin Hines, who shares his raw story of his suicide attempt jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge and his story of survival. An incredible event that will provide tools, tips and information to strengthen the wellness of the officers who dedicate their lives to serving others.

Click the link for your tickets: http://ashermodel.eventbrite.com