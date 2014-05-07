Clear Channel Outdoor Honors Peace Officers With National Digital Tribute

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), which works to honor American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve, and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), today announced a partnership that will take NLEOMF’s 26th Annual Candlelight Vigil to the masses across the United States, and into the heart of New York City via marquee locations such as Times Square, Penn Plaza and the Port Authority through CCO’s digital outdoor media network—a national first. Clear Channel Media and Entertainment is also supporting the program with a week-long public service campaign and special news coverage.

As the Candlelight Vigil commences at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. on May 13 at 8 p.m. ET, all of CCO’s more than 1,100 large format digital billboards across the U.S. will pause for 24 seconds on a single iconic National Police Week image in remembrance of the 286 U.S. law enforcement officers whose names are being formally dedicated on the Memorial. Clear Channel’s full-motion digital billboards in Times Square (47th St. and Broadway), Penn Plaza (7th Ave. and 34th St.) and the Port Authority (8th Ave. and 42nd St.) will simultaneously display a two-minute video from last year’s Candlelight Vigil while inviting passersby to pause, honor and remember.

Leading up to the Candlelight Vigil and throughout National Police Week, Clear Channel Outdoor will display tributes to honor fallen officers who served in communities where the company operates. Additionally, CCO is running creative that encourages the public to donate to the Memorial Fund’s United by Light program and to dedicate a virtual candle with a personalized message in honor of a special officer. Altogether, it is estimated that the two-week outdoor campaign will reach 37 million people.

“We are honored to stand with the Memorial Fund in remembering these officers and saying thank you to those who continue serving, said Suzanne Grimes, president and Chief Operating Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor. “We all owe a debt of gratitude to these heroes and their families who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our safety.”

Between May 11-17, Clear Channel Media and Entertainment will also support the effort with a week-long on-air public service campaign across its 840 radio stations that will encourage listeners to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund by lighting a virtual candle, donating or simply learning about brave men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty. Additionally, Clear Channel’s news team will conduct a series of interviews with key members of the NLEOMF to raise awareness of the heroic acts and ultimate sacrifices of law enforcement officers.

Running from May 11-17, 2014, National Police Week was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962 and pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

On average, one law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the U.S. every 58 hours. Since the first known line-of-duty death in 1791, more than 20,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have lost their lives in service. With the dedication of the 286 names being added this year, the Memorial now bears the names of 20,267 fallen officers.

“The Memorial Fund’s partnership with Clear Channel is an amazing way to bring attention to our organization’s mission and to honor and remember law enforcement officers in such a meaningful way,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the Memorial Fund. “It is our hope that by viewing Candlelight Vigil footage—in places like Times Square—and the individual officer tributes displayed across the nation, many new people will experience the emotions and splendor of this event,” he said. “We hope people feel a greater appreciation for the service and sacrifices these individuals make.”

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund:

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 20,267 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, collections, research, and education. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.