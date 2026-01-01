i2 Group - Crime Analysis & Investigation Software Grant Assistance Program

About i2 Group

i2 Group is the global leader in advanced visual analysis solutions, empowering analysts and investigators to uncover, connect, and share actionable intelligence to address today’s most complex threats. From organized crime and fraud to terrorism and national security challenges, i2 helps agencies turn data into insight when it matters most.

For more than 30 years, and with deployments in over 140 countries, i2 solutions have been trusted by thousands of federal, state, local, and international organizations to support critical investigative and intelligence-led operations. Our technology is widely recognized as the industry standard, including the market-leading i2 Analyst’s Notebook, relied upon to protect communities, safeguard institutions, and reveal the truth hidden within complex data. Since 2022, i2 has been part of Harris Computer Corporation.

i2 Analyst’s Notebook delivers powerful visual analysis that rapidly transforms large volumes of disparate information into clear, high-quality intelligence. Used by more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, it enables law enforcement and public sector teams to identify patterns, anticipate threats, and disrupt criminal and fraudulent activity with confidence.