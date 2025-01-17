PepperBall introduces the VK-SBL PRO PLUS: Enhanced non-lethal launcher for patrol and rapid response

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — PepperBall, a global leader in non-lethal solutions for law enforcement and corrections, proudly announces the launch of the PepperBall VK-SBL PRO PLUS. Designed to deliver superior performance in patrol and rapid-response scenarios, the VK-SBL PRO PLUS offers enhanced versatility, extended capacity, and optimized features for field operations.

Built for High-Performance and Adaptability

The VK-SBL PRO PLUS builds on the lightweight and durable design of the VK-SBL PRO, integrating advanced features that elevate its operational effectiveness. Equipped with an innovative NEW 32-round drum magazine and three 15-round VKS magazines, this launcher offers incredible accuracy while optimizing capacity. The inclusion of two 15 cu in 4500 PSI carbon fiber air tanks provides greater air volume while significantly reducing weight, enabling rapid air swaps and enhanced performance during demanding operations.

Key Features of the PepperBall® VK-SBL PRO PLUS:

● NEW PRODUCT: 32-Round Drum Magazine: Maximizes capacity for extended engagements.

● Three 15-Round VKS Magazines: Flexible reload options for various operational needs.

● Two 15 cu in 4500 PSI Carbon Fiber Air Tanks: Lightweight, high-capacity tanks for extended operational use.

● 10-Inch Micro-Honed Barrel: Enhances accuracy and projectile velocity.

● No Recoil: Operation provides stability and control

● Flip Safety Switch: Easy and intuitive safety control.

● Reflex Sight: Quick target acquisition in high-pressure scenarios.

● M-LOK Handguard: Customizable accessory mounting.

● Adjustable Folding Foregrip: Improved handling and control.

● 2-Point Ambidextrous Quick Disconnect Sling Mount: Designed for comfortable, secure carry.

Engineered for Law Enforcement and Corrections

With its enhanced capacity and adaptable design, the VK-SBL PRO PLUS™ is tailored for law enforcement officers and correctional staff facing high-intensity situations. Its combination of advanced features ensures personnel can confidently manage dynamic environments and maintain control.

“The VK-SBL PRO PLUS provides officers with the power and adaptability needed for daily patrol or tactical use,” said Joe Buice, Director of Customer Implementation and Success at PepperBall. “The accuracy and reliability of this launcher will give law enforcement and correctional professionals the confidence to respond swiftly and effectively without escalating to lethal force. It’s designed to keep officers in control and communities safe,” Buice concluded.

Learn more about the PepperBall VK-SBL PRO PLUS™ at www.pepperball.com or contact Katherine Riley at kriley@pepperball.com for media inquiries and product demonstrations.