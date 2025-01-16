PepperBall launches the BURST: A game-changing non-lethal tool for crowd control

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — PepperBall, a leader in non-lethal solutions for law enforcement and security, is excited to introduce the PepperBall BURST. The BURST is a non-lethal area saturation and diversion device that combines advanced payload dispersal with a powerful 130-decibel auditory deterrent for maximum effectiveness. This powerful tool offers a large, fast-spreading powder cloud and reliable performance, making it perfect for crowd control and tactical situations.

Built for Real-World Challenges

The BURST is designed to handle tough situations, giving officers an edge in crowd control and tactical operations. More than just a device—it’s a critical advancement in non-lethal technology that empowers officers to do their jobs safely and effectively. Once activated, it releases a thick cloud of exclusive payload, covering large areas quickly. With four variants—officers can choose the best fit for any mission:

● BURST STUN: Designed to overwhelm and disorient threats with a powerful auditory and visual impact, ideal for immediate area denial and distraction in volatile situations.

● BURST INERT: Contains a harmless, non-irritant powder for training exercises and crowd management where minimal force is necessary.

● BURST LIVE-X: Features a potent PAVA-based irritant that causes temporary discomfort, effectively dispersing crowds and controlling aggressive behavior.

● BURST LIVE-MAXX: Offers the highest concentration of PAVA irritant for maximum stopping power in high-threat environments, delivering rapid compliance when it matters most.

Why the PepperBall BURST Stands Out:

● Wide-Area Coverage: Creates a big cloud for maximum impact.

● Exclusive Payload: Designed for consistent and effective results.

● Loud Deterrent: Emits a 130-decibel sound to distract and deter.

● Mission-Ready Options: Available in STUN™, INERT™, LIVE-X™, and LIVE-MAXX™ variants.

● Reliable Deployment: Consistent fuse timing ensures dependable use.

● Durable Design: Tough polymer construction stands up to tough environments.

● No ATF Restrictions: Simple to use with no extra regulations.

Reliable in High-Pressure Situations

The BURST reflects the PepperBall dedication to giving law enforcement safe and effective tools. Its tough design and consistent performance make it ideal for managing crowds, protecting perimeters, and handling tense situations.

“The BURST changes the game for non-lethal tactical control,” said Carl Sims, PepperBall Senior Director of Training. “In today’s unpredictable environment, officers need tools they can rely on to manage high-stress situations effectively. The BURST provides law enforcement with a safe, reliable option to gain control of volatile conditions without resorting to lethal force. Its combination of a high-impact visual cloud and a powerful auditory blast helps officers quickly de-escalate threats, protect communities, and reduce the risk of harm to both officers and civilians.”

Learn more about the PepperBall® BURST™ at www.pepperball.com/burst or reach out to Katherine Riley at kriley@pepperball.com for media inquiries and product demo information.