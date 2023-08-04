Home Clean Heroes Offers ultimate thank-you for one lucky first responder family

A first responder will win an all-expense-paid trip to New York City to attend the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Home Clean Heroes, the residential cleaning company known for its mission to give back to local first responders, will honor one lucky first responder with an all-expense-paid trip to New York City to attend the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The winner and up to three guests will also take part in a breakfast thanking area first responders on Thanksgiving morning, along with front-row views of the iconic parade down 6th Avenue. Last year, more than 1,500 people, including children and families of first responders lost or injured in the line of duty from New York and New Jersey, attended the pre-parade event.

“The day that our nation sets aside to give thanks is the perfect time to reward a first responder family this way,” said Home Clean Heroes President Joe Delatte. “When families gather for Thanksgiving dinner, we hope they take a moment to remember what our police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and 911 dispatchers have done for them, for their communities, and for our country.”

Home Clean Heroes donates a portion of the proceeds from every home they clean to first responders, through their Heroes First Initiative. Since the launch of the program, Home Clean Heroes has raised more than $26,000 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The money goes directly to the children and families of the brave first responders who put their lives on the line every day for their community. Home Clean Heroes hopes to donate a total of $25,000 toward the cause this year.

“Home Clean Heroes is a rock-solid partner in helping U.S. first responder families, and FRCF couldn’t be more pleased to offer this VIP viewing experience for the New York City Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to their contest winner,” said First Responders Children’s Foundation President Jillian Crane. “This spectacular annual breakfast event will feature first responder heroes from New York and across the nation, along with more than 1,000 family members. FRCF salutes Home Clean Heroes for remembering those who serve us each day, as the company continues its rapid and much deserved growth.”

For more information and to see if there’s a Home Clean Heroes in your area, please visit https://homecleanheroes.com.

The contest opens on June 1st and the winner will be drawn at the beginning of September. To find out more about the contest and how to enter visit www.homecleanheroes.com/parade

ABOUT HOME CLEAN HEROES:

Home Clean Heroes is a fast-growing residential cleaning franchise that supports local first responders with every home that they clean. Part of Buzz Franchise Brands, an experienced, financially strong franchisor, Home Clean Heroes is committed to providing convenient, customizable and trustworthy home cleaning services, as well as giving back to the real heroes: first responders. The brand’s Heroes First initiative is a national partnership with the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation, a national philanthropic organization with a 20-year legacy, in which the brand donates $1 of every recurring or one-time service fee collected, among other programs. Home Clean Heroes has earned recognition from Entrepreneur once again in 2023 as one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises. They’ve also been recognized by Franchise Gator as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises and as a Top Emerging Franchise of 2021, and by Franchise Connect Magazine as one of the Top 100 Home Service Franchise Opportunities. For more information, visit https://homecleanheroesfranchise.com/.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation:

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; disaster relief; and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF was founded over 22 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.