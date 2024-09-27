Jorge Pastore Foundation announces first-annual Humble Warrior Games

PRESS RELEASE

AUSTIN — The Jorge Pastore Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for training and wellness programs for first responders, has announced the first-annual

Humble Warrior Games presented by STACCATO. The event will be held at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

The Jorge Pastore Foundation was founded in honor of fallen Senior Police Officer Jorge Pastore of the Austin Police Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 11, 2023, during a hostage rescue SWAT call.

Kim Pastore, Jorge’s wife, described him as a “humble warrior” and an adamant advocate for training and personal fitness.

The Humble Warrior Games will host a variety of single and group activities, including:



5K Walk/Run

Team Obstacle Course Challenge

Virtual 5K with a Fitness Challenge

Engaging Tactical Events

Family Activities

Individual tickets to participate begin at $35 per person, and team and sponsorship packages are available.

Participants and supportive spectators can also enjoy complimentary admission to the games and tactical events sponsored by Staccato & Reveille Peak Ranch.

Kim Pastore added: “Jorge had a passion for training, fitness and helping others which is the driving force behind his foundation. His work ethic, drive and ambition was second to none and continues to motivate officers to be the best version of themselves to this day. His energy, magnetism and smile made him someone everyone wanted to be around, and he truly went to work every day to make the city of Austin and the department better. Help us honor his legacy by building on the foundation he has laid out through his service and dedication.”

To register for the Humble Warrior Games, for event details and for sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.jpastorefoundation.com or email Kim Pastore.