Orange County transforms law enforcement with public safety technology

GOSHEN, N.Y. — Orange County, in partnership with the City of Middletown, Town of Warwick, and Village of Monroe Police Departments, has launched the Niche Records Management System (NicheRMS) to streamline law enforcement operations, improve data sharing, and enhance public safety.

“This system will strengthen public safety while offering municipalities a cost-effective way to modernize law enforcement technology,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “NicheRMS will streamline processes, making it easier for our County police departments to do their jobs effectively and efficiently and with better data sharing. I thank the County’s Information Technology department for their dedication and hard work in getting this implemented.”

Developed by Niche Technology, NicheRMS replaces an outdated law enforcement system that is no longer supported with a modern, integrated platform. Hosted by Orange County, the system eliminates data silos, provides real-time access to critical information, and enhances officer response capabilities.

The benefits of NicheRMS have already been proven with the New York State Police and Suffolk County law enforcement and public safety agencies. This centralized system enhances situational awareness and operational efficiency.

Through seamless integration with the 911 Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, NicheRMS provides a ‘Single Pane of Glass’ for all Orange County municipalities and law enforcement agencies to access and share vital information.

“Many individuals have dedicated countless hours to implement the new Niche Record Management System for law enforcement in our County, and they all deserve to be commended for their steadfast dedication,” said Peter J. Cirigliano II, Orange County Commissioner, Department of Emergency Services. “This system will undoubtedly provide real-time, actionable information, foster collaboration, and enhance the safety of both law enforcement and our residents.”

Orange County residents will reap the benefits through:



Faster Incident Response: Real-time data access improves emergency response

Enhanced Crime Prevention: Intelligence-sharing helps identify and prevent threats

Streamlined Investigations: Centralized records improve case tracking and resolution

Stronger Community Policing: Officers can monitor and support vulnerable individuals

Greater Accountability: Audit trails and reports ensure transparency

Increased Officer Awareness: Greater visibility into criminal activity across municipalities and jurisdictions enables an aggregate perspective

“This project is a game-changer for public safety in Orange County,” said Robert L. Doss, Orange County Deputy Commissioner – Police Liaison, Division of Police Services. “By uniting agencies under a single, integrated system, we’re providing officers with real-time information, enhancing their safety, and giving them greater situational awareness of what’s happening throughout the County. This collaboration ensures our communities are safer and better protected than ever before.”

This initiative was a joint effort between the cities, towns, and villages, along with Orange County Emergency Services, Information Technology Services, Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office. Niche Technology provided the system, while the New York State Technology Corporation (NYSTEC) provided project management services.

“I’m very proud to partner with all our law enforcement to upgrade our record management systems in this new age of technology in policing,” said David M. Hoovler, Orange County District Attorney. “I intend to continue to upgrade our information technology systems with funding and cutting-edge technology to match the discovery needs our prosecutors need to promote justice for county residents.”

This implementation establishes the foundation for a Countywide public safety system, enabling more municipalities to join at a fraction of the cost of independent systems. Future expansion will include additional police departments, the Probation Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office.

“Niche RMS will streamline our law enforcement to better document cases, track arrests, manage investigations, and solve crimes,” said Neuhaus. “They will be able to instantly access and share information, leading to efficiencies for years to come.”

