PepperBall launches the Sentry 68: Compact, rapid-response non-lethal launcher

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE FORREST, Ill. — PepperBall, a global leader in non-lethal solutions for law enforcement and corrections, proudly announces the release of the PepperBall Sentry 68. This compact and lightweight launcher is built for quick deployment and reliable performance, offering professionals in law enforcement and correctional facilities an advanced tool for rapid response in dynamic situations.

Engineered for Fast, Reliable Action

The Sentry 68 is designed with mobility and efficiency in mind. Featuring the patented Puncture Air System (PAS), the launcher utilizes 12g CO2 cartridges that can be stored for weeks.. With a maximum range of 150 feet and compatibility with round and long-range VXR projectiles, the Sentry 68 delivers precision and adaptability in high-pressure environments.

Key Features of the PepperBall Sentry 68:

● Slim, Lightweight Design: Engineered for comfort and quick on-belt access.

● Patented Puncture Air System (PAS): CO2 cartridges ensure readiness.

● Projectile Versatility: Deploys both standard round and VXR projectiles.

● No Recoil: Operation provides stability and control.

● Ambidextrous 1911-Style Safety: Offers intuitive handling for both left- and right-handed users.

● Picatinny Rail: Allows for easy attachment of accessories.

● Extended Range: Reaches up to 150 feet for effective engagement.

● Non-Lethal Impact: Provides immediate response with scalable force options.

Versatile Defense for Law Enforcement and Corrections

With its sleek design and high-performance capabilities, the Sentry 68 meets the rigorous demands of both law enforcement professionals and correctional officers. Whether used for crowd management, perimeter defense, or managing high-risk inmates, this versatile launcher ensures personnel have a dependable, non-lethal tool when every second counts.

“The Sentry 68 was developed to give officers and correctional staff a reliable and easy-to-carry solution for fast-moving situations,” said Scott Quarles, Director of Product Management at PepperBall. “Its compact design, extended range, and compatibility with trusted projectiles make it an essential part of any strategy to maintain safety and control. Personnel can act quickly and confidently to protect themselves and maintain order without resorting to lethal force.”

Learn more about the PepperBall Sentry 68 at www.pepperball.com or contact Katherine Riley at kriley@pepperball.com for media inquiries and product demonstrations.