6 grants accepted for police initiatives in NY

ITHACA — Tompkins County Legislators on Tuesday unanimously accepted six grants, totaling $162,576, for police initiatives.

The grants include funding for a new dog for sniffing out explosives, a four-wheeler to seize marijuana and tracking bracelets for people who suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Homeland Security grants comprised the lion’s share of the funding: $46,550 for adding another bomb-sniffing dog for Cornell University, $60,840 for secure Wi-Fi equipment in about 22 sheriff’s patrol vehicles and $26,500 for night-vision and thermal goggles.

