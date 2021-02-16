An overview of the Port Security Grant Program

Please note: We estimate this deadline based on the previous year’s grant schedule.

The Port Security Grant Program (PSGP) is one of four grant programs that constitute DHS/FEMA’s focus on transportation infrastructure security activities.

These grant programs are part of a comprehensive set of measures authorized by Congress and implemented by the administration to help strengthen the nation’s critical infrastructure against risks associated with potential terrorist attacks.

The PSGP provides funds to state, local and private sector partners to support increased port-wide risk management and protect critical surface transportation infrastructure from acts of terrorism, major disasters and other emergencies.

PROGRAM AREA

Data collection and records management, disaster planning/assistance, emergency management, emergency response and public safety, GIS and mapping, hazmat and CBRNE response, information sharing and systems integration, intelligence, interoperable communications, public education and outreach, technology and IT, training and continuing education.

Priorities

The main priority of PGSP is focused on enhancing cybersecurity. Examples of projects that qualify under this priority include:

Enhancing the protection of soft targets/crowded places;

Addressing emerging threats (e.g., transnational criminal organizations, weapons of mass destruction unmanned aerial systems

Effective planning;

Training and awareness campaigns;

Equipment and capital projects;

Exercises.

ADMINISTERING AUTHORITY

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

FUNDER

Federal

WHO CAN APPLY?

Special district, town, city or county government, state government.

DEADLINE

4/30/2021 (est.)

Eligibility

All entities subject to an Area Maritime Transportation Security Plan (AMSP), as defined by 46 U.S.C. § 70103(b), may apply for PSGP funding. Eligible applicants include, but are not limited to, port authorities, facility operators, and state and local government agencies. A facility operator owns, leases, or operates any structure or facility of any kind located in, on, under, or adjacent to any waters subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. Examples of facility operators include, but are not limited to, terminal operators, ferry systems, bar/harbor pilots, and merchant’s exchanges.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

AWARD DETAILS

The non-federal entity contribution can be cash or third-party in-kind, with the exception of construction activities, which must be a cash-match (hard). All applicants will be required to commit to the cost-share requirement at the time of application, which is 25% for the public sector and 50% for the private sector.

MATCHING REQUIREMENT

Yes

PROGRAM CONTACT

ndgrants@fema.gov, (800) 865-4076

Tips from the PoliceGrantsHelp team

Review a copy of your port’s Area Maritime Security Plan that is on file with the captain of the port. Coast Guard contacts are available here

Familiarize yourself with the 2018-2022 FEMA Strategic Plan to ensure that your strategy is consistent with the federal plan. See https://www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/documents/160940#

PoliceGrantsHelp assistance to departments

PoliceGrantsHelp provides grant assistance by category through direct assistance request forms. Once a department submits a form from the sponsored categories, there are three options for assistance: