Ariz. grants help police focus on DUI patrols, speeders

TUSCON, Ariz. — State grants continue to make it easier for Southern Arizona law enforcement agencies to do a better job of targeting impaired drivers, speeders and other traffic scofflaws.

For several years, the money has flowed from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, letting departments across the Tucson metro area use it to help stop dangerous drivers and to educate people to prevent them from making bad driving decisions.

The funds also allow agencies such as the Marana and Tucson police departments to be two of several agencies that make up the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force, which increases street patrols during holidays to catch impaired drivers.

