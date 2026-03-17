REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Leadership

Two police officers patrolling community on foot
First Responder Wellness Week
Early stress responses in new officers: What trainees and supervisors often notice first
From hypervigilance to emotional flattening, new officers may show early stress responses that are easy to overlook
March 17, 2026 10:47 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Chief Christopher Neace and Officer Adam Sullentrup.jpg
Rural Law Enforcement
He agreed to rebuild a police department — but only on two conditions
After a small Missouri town disbanded its police department amid leadership turmoil, Christopher Neace agreed to bring it back, but only if the town fixed officer pay and honored a wounded officer’s place on the team
March 15, 2026 11:24 AM
 · 
Kathleen Dias
ChatGPT Image Mar 12, 2026, 02_16_08 PM.png
Police Jobs & Careers
Politics or poor choices? How police officers derail their own careers
Drawing on five decades in law enforcement, a retired chief highlights the behaviors that stall officers’ advancement — and the mindset that helps build a strong, respected career
March 12, 2026 05:08 PM
 · 
Chief Gerald Garner
Load More
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (6).png
Less Lethal
When less-lethal options disappear: What the LAPD 40mm ban means for crowd control
Two police use of force experts examine the real-world consequences of restricting less-lethal tools and what it means for officer safety and protest policing
March 11, 2026 03:53 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
FR1 NL template 500x375 (18).png
Women in Law Enforcement
Women leading the way: Real stories of law enforcement leadership today
Meet the women breaking barriers and leading departments across the country — sharing their challenges, lessons and advice for the next generation
March 05, 2026 03:45 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Professional Blaсk Female Police Officer Looking at the Camera. Policewoman Maintains public order and safety, Enforcing the Law, Prevents and Investigates Criminal Activity. Cinematic Portrait
Women in Law Enforcement
Burnout, balance and resilience: Hard-won lessons from women in policing
From pregnancy to menopause, female officers reveal the strategies that sustain long careers in a culture that rarely slows down
March 05, 2026 02:59 PM
 · 
Amy Perez
Multiracial policewoman standing with patrol cars
Women in Law Enforcement
Tackling challenges: Confronting culture, bias and the silence
A field guide for women confronting culture and building allyship in policing
March 05, 2026 02:39 PM
 · 
Dr. Michelle Gundy
What a birthday card taught a police chief about leadership
The Police Leader Playbook
Chief’s Corner: The leadership mistake I learned from birthday cards
What a failed attempt to copy a respected leader taught about authentic leadership
March 04, 2026 10:34 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
489953381_1204168691717725_8039773061699141391_n.jpg
Innovation Report
Case study: How Spokane County and Mead School District built a real-time safety partnership
The partnership offers a blueprint for the operational workflows, governance and joint planning required to integrate school video systems into a real time crime center
March 04, 2026 09:51 AM
 · 
James Careless
Police Officers On Scene of House Fire
The Police Leader Playbook
Building strong leaders starts at the first supervisory level
While leadership challenges can emerge at any level, they most often take root at the first supervisory level, where decisions, attitudes and accountability shape everything that follows
March 03, 2026 11:54 PM
 · 
Lexipol Content Development Team
Officer training bodycam
Police Training
How supervisors keep police training alive after the academy
The academy lays the foundation, but strong supervisors turn training into lasting performance
March 03, 2026 11:26 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
sdXXAYyw.jpeg
Innovation Report
Why law enforcement must lead the school safety technology conversation
From real-time camera access to AI-verified weapons detection, an effective school safety setup depends on interoperability, clear command structure and leadership — not on gadgets alone
March 03, 2026 05:07 PM
 · 
Katja Ridderbusch
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2026-03-03T135947.436.png
The Police Leader Playbook
How three cities built a future-focused police leadership academy
Leaders from Knoxville, Louisville and Nashville share how they launched the Tri-City Police Leadership Academy and what it means for the next generation of supervisors
March 03, 2026 03:16 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
ZOLL COVER (1200 x 630 px) (1).png
Police Recruitment
Webinar: Leadership that improves hiring and retention
Practical strategies for leaders and recruiters to build staffing stability
March 03, 2026 12:15 PM
Difficult supervisors in law enforcement
Patrol Issues
Ask Tung: What to do when your supervisor has it out for you
Feel targeted, micromanaged or unfairly criticized? Here’s how to protect your reputation, regain control and turn a tough boss into a leadership advantage
February 27, 2026 08:44 AM
 · 
Eric Tung
Police supervisor on scene
Leadership
What patrol officers notice about good leaders
From calm presence on scene to shared accountability, patrol officers quickly recognize leadership that supports rather than disrupts
February 27, 2026 08:42 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Tazer Gun Test
Law Enforcement Policies
How updating policies can protect your department from legal risk
Strategies for keeping agency policies current with laws, court rulings and best practices to reduce liability and strengthen compliance
February 25, 2026 10:14 AM
 · 
Lexipol Content Development Team
Copy of WCW hero image (1).png
Innovation Report
Before the alert: Is your school safety response aligned?
Download our school safety readiness guide and make the key decisions now — not in the first five minutes of a crisis
February 19, 2026 01:07 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Five school kids walking away of camera through school corridor
Innovation Report
When students report and systems fail: The trust crisis in school mental health response
Students risk social fallout to report a peer in crisis — only to see that student return hours later unchanged, leaving officers and youth questioning whether the system can truly intervene
February 19, 2026 11:04 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
477073786_1035482315274791_3898696938830234262_n.jpg
Innovation Report
School safety readiness: How one police department defines action before crisis
Marietta Police Deputy Chief Tanya Twaddell explains how her agency distinguishes between actionable threats and general awareness — and why communication must be settled long before a crisis unfolds
February 19, 2026 10:09 AM
 · 
Sarah Calams
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (5).png
Police1 Research Center
From research to roll call: Testing hotspot policing in the real world
Lieutenant Matt Barter shares what happened when data-driven hotspot patrols met the realities of a busy shift – and why “no impact” is still a valuable result
February 18, 2026 09:00 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
P1-How_school_safety_technology_reaches_law_enforcement_2026-On-Demand_Graphics-Video_Thumb_1920x1080.png
Innovation Report
On-demand: From campus to command: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement
What happens between the alert and the response — and why leadership decisions made early matter
February 17, 2026 09:34 AM
WHAT MOST PEOPLE THINK LEADERSHIP LOOKS LIKE.png
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
What 54 years in policing taught me about leadership
If you are a law enforcement leader — or aspire to be — here is an experience-proven list of what cops want from their leaders
February 12, 2026 05:36 PM
 · 
Chief Gerald Garner
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail.png
Patrol Issues
Breaking ground, building trust: A Black woman’s 40-year career in policing
From joining the force in the 1970s to serving in witness and dignitary protection, a retired Pittsburgh detective reflects on a pioneering career
February 11, 2026 02:52 PM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
P1-Editorial_Webinar_Leading_with_confidence_CSU_April_2026-Pre-event_Graphics-Video_Thumb_1920x1080 (1).png
Women in Law Enforcement
Webinar: Leading with confidence: How women in law enforcement can build confidence, credibility and career momentum
From self-doubt to credibility tests, early-career challenges can define what comes next. This discussion explores how women navigate those pressures and build lasting career momentum
February 10, 2026 05:43 PM
490659528_1008359418100226_7708553386303899442_n.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
A day in the life of a Utah city’s first female Latina school resource officer
Meet Detective Leticia Johnson, a Logan City Police Department school resource officer recognized as the 2025 National School Resource Officer of the Year
February 10, 2026 05:02 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Jonni Redick.jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
The truth about rising in law enforcement: What Dr. Jonni Redick wishes someone had told her
She didn’t start with a plan. She didn’t feel ready. But she figured it out. This is the advice Redick gives now — not as a checklist, but as a reflection on what it really takes to lead
February 10, 2026 04:31 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Captain Julie Rodriguez pictured third from right with other board members of the Los Angeles Women Police Officer and Associates (LAWPOA).jpg
Women in Law Enforcement
A career map for women in policing: How to grow at every stage of your career
A policing career isn’t about surviving each stage but using every step — from the academy to command — to grow into the leader you were meant to be
February 10, 2026 04:06 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Bell Tower Lighting.png
The Police Leader Playbook
The Leadership Beat: ‘Listening to understand, not merely to respond’
Chief Carrie Ellis on building culture and trust in policing
February 09, 2026 07:21 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Load More
MOST POPULAR
STOP and THINK message written on chalkboard
  1. 6 things chiefs should stop saying
  2. Why values-based police leaders are often passed over — and how to change that
  3. 30x30 initiative, other LE organizations address misguided blame in response to Trump rally shooting
  4. The peace officer rebrand: How one small agency reclaimed its identity and mission
  5. 25 on 2025: A police leadership playbook