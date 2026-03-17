Leadership
From hypervigilance to emotional flattening, new officers may show early stress responses that are easy to overlook
After a small Missouri town disbanded its police department amid leadership turmoil, Christopher Neace agreed to bring it back, but only if the town fixed officer pay and honored a wounded officer’s place on the team
Drawing on five decades in law enforcement, a retired chief highlights the behaviors that stall officers’ advancement — and the mindset that helps build a strong, respected career
Two police use of force experts examine the real-world consequences of restricting less-lethal tools and what it means for officer safety and protest policing
Meet the women breaking barriers and leading departments across the country — sharing their challenges, lessons and advice for the next generation
From pregnancy to menopause, female officers reveal the strategies that sustain long careers in a culture that rarely slows down
A field guide for women confronting culture and building allyship in policing
What a failed attempt to copy a respected leader taught about authentic leadership
The partnership offers a blueprint for the operational workflows, governance and joint planning required to integrate school video systems into a real time crime center
While leadership challenges can emerge at any level, they most often take root at the first supervisory level, where decisions, attitudes and accountability shape everything that follows
The academy lays the foundation, but strong supervisors turn training into lasting performance
From real-time camera access to AI-verified weapons detection, an effective school safety setup depends on interoperability, clear command structure and leadership — not on gadgets alone
Leaders from Knoxville, Louisville and Nashville share how they launched the Tri-City Police Leadership Academy and what it means for the next generation of supervisors
Practical strategies for leaders and recruiters to build staffing stability
Feel targeted, micromanaged or unfairly criticized? Here’s how to protect your reputation, regain control and turn a tough boss into a leadership advantage
From calm presence on scene to shared accountability, patrol officers quickly recognize leadership that supports rather than disrupts
Strategies for keeping agency policies current with laws, court rulings and best practices to reduce liability and strengthen compliance
Download our school safety readiness guide and make the key decisions now — not in the first five minutes of a crisis
Students risk social fallout to report a peer in crisis — only to see that student return hours later unchanged, leaving officers and youth questioning whether the system can truly intervene
Marietta Police Deputy Chief Tanya Twaddell explains how her agency distinguishes between actionable threats and general awareness — and why communication must be settled long before a crisis unfolds
Lieutenant Matt Barter shares what happened when data-driven hotspot patrols met the realities of a busy shift – and why “no impact” is still a valuable result
What happens between the alert and the response — and why leadership decisions made early matter
If you are a law enforcement leader — or aspire to be — here is an experience-proven list of what cops want from their leaders
From joining the force in the 1970s to serving in witness and dignitary protection, a retired Pittsburgh detective reflects on a pioneering career
Webinar: Leading with confidence: How women in law enforcement can build confidence, credibility and career momentum
From self-doubt to credibility tests, early-career challenges can define what comes next. This discussion explores how women navigate those pressures and build lasting career momentum
Meet Detective Leticia Johnson, a Logan City Police Department school resource officer recognized as the 2025 National School Resource Officer of the Year
She didn’t start with a plan. She didn’t feel ready. But she figured it out. This is the advice Redick gives now — not as a checklist, but as a reflection on what it really takes to lead
A policing career isn’t about surviving each stage but using every step — from the academy to command — to grow into the leader you were meant to be
Chief Carrie Ellis on building culture and trust in policing
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