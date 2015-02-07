Ark. police get $125K Homeland Security grant

By Laura Simon

KFSM

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department will be getting a boat, a SWAT team robot and night-vision goggles all thanks to a $125,590 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“During critical incidents, based on our geographical location, and the world we live in today, these are items that would be critical for us to effectively and efficiently serve citizens,” Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said.

City Director Keith Lau ultimately voted for the police department to take the grant money at the Board of Directors meeting Tuesday (Feb. 3), but not without raising questions.

