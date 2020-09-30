Austin approves more than $450K in grants to police department

By Paul Livengood, Tori Larned

(KVUE)

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sept. 4, the Austin City Council voted to approve Austin police receiving two State grants.

The council voted on a grant allocating $310,000 to APD to provide 400 officers with rifle-resistant body armor, and another grant worth $157,222 so the City can purchase two mapping systems, a searchlight and “necessary accessories for use” in APD helicopters.

The rifle-resistant armor would replace the current armor, according to the City’s agenda item.

Full story: Austin City Council approves more than $450,000 in grants to APD