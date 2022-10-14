Calif. PD receives grant for youth homeless program

By Times-Herald

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday that it has been awarded nearly $1 million from the California Board of State and Community Corrections Proposition 47 grant program.

These funds will be used for VPD’s Project HOME (Homeless Outreach, Mentorship, and Empowerment), a program for justice-involved transitional-aged youth ages 16 to 24 experiencing homelessness and mild to moderate mental health and/or substance use disorders.

“Building healthy, safe, and vibrant communities requires that we empower those who have been marginalized or justice-involved with mentoring, coaching, and resources to succeed,” said Police Chief Shawny Williams in a news release. “I am grateful for our many partners in this endeavor because it takes a united community to bring hope and create real change.”

In 2021, the VPD had over 2,100 arrests, 21 of which were of individuals under 18, and 710, or one-third, were between the ages of 18 and 29, according to the news release. Homelessness at any point in a young person’s life can cause severe trauma, hamper development, disrupt relationships, and put their health and safety at risk. Project HOME aims to transform how law enforcement utilizes different tactics and strategies to divert homeless youth from becoming involved with the justice system.

Project HOME brings together 14 community groups to create a full spectrum of wrap-around services that leverage each partner organization’s individual expertise and resources. These organizations include On the Move, Vallejo Together, Ole Health, Planned Parenthood, and Solano PRIDE.

The organizations will aim to provide various services, including intensive peer-to-peer case management, job/training, housing support, transportation to safe housing, substance abuse counseling, and legal services. Ole Health and Planned Parenthood will also offer female medical and health services in the program. Solano PRIDE will also partner with Project HOME to provide mental health counseling for the LGBTQIA population.

