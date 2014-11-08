Calif. police get $25K to prevent alcohol sales to minors

By Rhea Mahbubani

San Jose Mercury News

MENLO PARK, Calif. — The Menlo Park Police Department announced Thursday it received a $25,000 state grant to prevent businesses from selling liquor to minors.

According to the police department’s press release, the grant from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control also will be spent to conduct seminars for the businesses’ employees on alcohol and drug regulations.

In addition to preventing minors from buying alcohol at the establishments, police want to stop adults from buying it for minors, according to the press release.

