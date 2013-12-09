Calif. police issued anti-gang grant

By Todd Guild

register-pajaronian.com

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Efforts to keep young people in Watsonville from getting into trouble after school got a boost recently with a $380,000 grant from the state.

The competitive grant from the California Gang Reduction, Intervention, and Prevention program (CalGRIP) will help the Watsonville Police Department, Pajaro Valley Unified School District and Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance to continue to offer services such as gang prevention, intervention and suppression activities focused on at-risk youth.

“We’re really excited,” said Coresta Salas, who runs the Watsonville Police Activities League. “With the loss of the finding we’ve had, this will allow us to sustain some of our programs and to move forward for the next two years.”

Full Story: Watsonville gets anti-gang grant