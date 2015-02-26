Fla. grant will help cops reach troubled teens

By Cindy Swirko

The Gainesville Sun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A $6,375 grant raised through the sale of doughnuts to improve relations between juveniles who get in trouble and the Gainesville Police Department was presented Tuesday by a national police foundation.

Spirit of Blue awarded the grant for the Police/Youth Dialogue program led by the River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding in Gainesville, in which groups of teens meet with groups of officers for frank discussions about how they view each other.

Arising from the discussions, officials believe, is a greater understanding by police on why juveniles might be committing crimes and by kids on the role and motives of police.

