Grant gets Ky. cops body armor

Cincinnati.com

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Fort Mitchell has been awarded a state Law Enforcement Protection Program Grant for $7,150 to purchase body armor.

A total of 18 law enforcement agencies were awarded $100,935 in LEPP grants, which are administered by the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security to provide financial help for certain items essential in the course of their duties.

Fort Mitchell Police Chief Jeff Eldridge said the grant will outfit each of the city’s 13 officers with a new set of body armor vests. Any costs above what the grant will cover will be paid for using forfeited drug money, he said.

Full Story: Ft. Mitchell police get body armor from grant