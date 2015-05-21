Grant will outfit NC K-9s with vests

By Jessica Albert

WCTI

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A grant awarded to the Jacksonville Police Department will give its two canine officers protective vests.

One of the two dogs, Loco, has been working for the department for seven years. He protects and serves just like all of the other officers. “There’s no difference between [Loco] and another officer,” his partner Cpl. Jack Cohen said.

Cpl. Cohen decided Loco needed a little more protection when he’s out in the field. He and the department applied for a grant from Vested Interest. Vested Interest is an organization that provides protective vests for canine officers around the nation. Their goal is to make sure all law enforcement dogs stay safe.

