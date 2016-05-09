Ill. county police officers to get heroin overdose antidote

Suburban Life Media

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Law enforcement agencies throughout Cook County now will have lifesaving Evzio, or naloxone, to reverse heroin overdoses, according to a news release from the office of Cook County commissioner Sean Morrison.

As part of a grant program, Kaléo Inc. is donating 12,000 Evzio kits to Morrison’s office for distribution to area police departments, the release stated.

The opioid antagonist auto injector pens will be administered with the help of the Orland Fire Protection District, according to the release.

“We’ve seen a frightening surge in heroin overdoses throughout Cook County. This exceptional grant opportunity will provide law enforcement with a life-saving tool, at no cost, to be carried and administered on the front lines where minutes and even seconds are critical to saving lives,” Morrison said in the release.

Full Story: Cook County police officers to get heroin overdose antidote