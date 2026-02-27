Patrol Issues

Patrol Theme Week explores what truly shapes patrol work — from mindset and preparation to in-vehicle decision-making and daily habits. It highlights how the small, often overlooked choices officers make in and around the patrol car directly impact safety, performance and outcomes on the street.
Think officer safety while sitting in your police car
We are vulnerable to attack in our patrol vehicles. And we spend a lot of time there. So, what can we do to help ensure our safety while we’re in the car. In this video, risk management expert and Lexipol co-founder Gordon Graham shares some key officer safety tips.
FROM SEAT TO STREET: PATROL LESSONS FOR OFFICERS
From calm presence on scene to shared accountability, patrol officers quickly recognize leadership that supports rather than disrupts
Follow these steps to prioritize officer safety on every shift
Fight complacency caused by the “routine” by establishing a “tactical routine” oriented toward personal survival
Regardless of how long you’ve been doing traffic stops, no two are the same
A volatile roadside encounter turns into a fight inside a moving vehicle — where instinct and decision-making collide
Police1’s exclusive companion report to the “What Cops Want in 2025" survey reveals how officers combine awareness skills and new tools to stay safe
ADDITIONAL PATROL NEWS & INSIGHTS
Three real incidents show how South Carolina deputies made split-second decisions to save lives — moments the public rarely sees
Officers who ignore gang language aren’t just behind — they’re missing the warning signs that could stop violence
Drawing on five decades in law enforcement, a retired chief highlights the behaviors that stall officers’ advancement — and the mindset that helps build a strong, respected career
This year’s survey examines what officers experience during a patrol shift — from call load and backup availability to reporting time and proactive policing opportunities
The phrase is meant to build loyalty and camaraderie. But when “family” culture blurs professional boundaries, police leaders may need to rethink the metaphor
The Shots Fired hosts analyze the rapid NYPD response and the broader security concerns raised by the demonstration outside Gracie Mansion
Feel targeted, micromanaged or unfairly criticized? Here’s how to protect your reputation, regain control and turn a tough boss into a leadership advantage