Patrol Issues

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Patrol Theme Week explores what truly shapes patrol work — from mindset and preparation to in-vehicle decision-making and daily habits. It highlights how the small, often overlooked choices officers make in and around the patrol car directly impact safety, performance and outcomes on the street.

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Think officer safety while sitting in your police car

We are vulnerable to attack in our patrol vehicles. And we spend a lot of time there. So, what can we do to help ensure our safety while we’re in the car. In this video, risk management expert and Lexipol co-founder Gordon Graham shares some key officer safety tips.

FROM SEAT TO STREET: PATROL LESSONS FOR OFFICERS
Police supervisor on scene
Leadership
What patrol officers notice about good leaders
From calm presence on scene to shared accountability, patrol officers quickly recognize leadership that supports rather than disrupts
February 27, 2026 08:42 AM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Police Training
8 things rookie cops can do to improve their safety
Follow these steps to prioritize officer safety on every shift
March 27, 2025 09:58 AM
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Tyson Kilbey
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Officer Safety
Street survival: 25 tips for surviving the ‘routine’ vehicle contact
Fight complacency caused by the “routine” by establishing a “tactical routine” oriented toward personal survival
August 19, 2024 04:02 PM
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Lt. Dan Marcou
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Traffic Enforcement
5 basic principles for conducting a safe traffic stop
Regardless of how long you’ve been doing traffic stops, no two are the same
September 04, 2025 10:50 AM
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Jason Hoschouer
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Officer Safety
Tactical analysis: Officer dragged in vehicle struggle highlights critical decision points
A volatile roadside encounter turns into a fight inside a moving vehicle — where instinct and decision-making collide
March 26, 2026 05:16 PM
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Duane Wolfe
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What Cops Want
Staying alert: What officers need to improve situational awareness
Police1’s exclusive companion report to the “What Cops Want in 2025" survey reveals how officers combine awareness skills and new tools to stay safe
October 23, 2025 01:12 PM
ADDITIONAL PATROL NEWS & INSIGHTS
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Police Heroes
Unsung saves: How Richland County deputies quietly save lives
Three real incidents show how South Carolina deputies made split-second decisions to save lives — moments the public rarely sees
April 03, 2026 10:20 AM
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W. Thomas Smith Jr.
Gang Arrests Florida
Gangs
If you don’t speak the language of gangs, you miss the threat
Officers who ignore gang language aren’t just behind — they’re missing the warning signs that could stop violence
April 02, 2026 09:59 AM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Police Jobs & Careers
Politics or poor choices? How police officers derail their own careers
Drawing on five decades in law enforcement, a retired chief highlights the behaviors that stall officers’ advancement — and the mindset that helps build a strong, respected career
March 12, 2026 05:08 PM
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Chief Gerald Garner
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What Cops Want
Police1 launches ‘What Cops Want in 2026: Life on Shift’ survey
This year’s survey examines what officers experience during a patrol shift — from call load and backup availability to reporting time and proactive policing opportunities
March 10, 2026 11:29 PM
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Police1 Staff
Is law enforcement a family or a team?
Patrol Issues
Is the ‘law enforcement family’ mindset hurting accountability?
The phrase is meant to build loyalty and camaraderie. But when “family” culture blurs professional boundaries, police leaders may need to rethink the metaphor
March 09, 2026 12:15 PM
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Lieutenant David Miner
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Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired podcast: NYPD’s quick response to IEDs thrown outside Mayor Mamdani’s residence
The Shots Fired hosts analyze the rapid NYPD response and the broader security concerns raised by the demonstration outside Gracie Mansion
March 09, 2026 12:11 PM
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Sarah Roebuck
Difficult supervisors in law enforcement
Patrol Issues
Ask Tung: What to do when your supervisor has it out for you
Feel targeted, micromanaged or unfairly criticized? Here’s how to protect your reputation, regain control and turn a tough boss into a leadership advantage
February 27, 2026 08:44 AM
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Eric Tung
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