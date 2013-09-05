Ind. police supplement overtime funds with $40,000 grant

By Andrew Walker

thestarpress.com

MUNCIE, Ind. — United States Attorney Joseph Hogsett on Tuesday handed Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler a $39,943 check to help supplement law enforcement efforts in Muncie and in Delaware County.

For at least a third straight year, the city was awarded the funds as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

“I’m very proud to say that, in Muncie’s case, the fact that you are nearly an annual recipient of the Byrne Grant speaks volumes about how that money is wisely used, (and) the stewardship that goes into the dispensation of that money,” Hogsett said.

