Iowa city receives $10K for domestic violence efforts

By Lee Hermiston

The Gazette

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Department’s efforts to prevent and raise awareness about domestic violence are being recognized by Verizon Wireless.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Iowa City Police Chief Sam Hargadine will be presented with the company’s HopeLine Champion Award: Law Enforcement Champion. The award is in recognition of individuals or departments that demonstrate “extraordinary commitment” to preventing domestic violence and raising awareness, according to a news release from Verizon.

The police department was nominated for the award by the Domestic Violence Intervention Program in Iowa City. DVIP will receive a $10,000 grant from Verizon for victim services and “advanced domestic violence training” to police, prosecutors, victim advocates, victim service providers and others.

