Mass. PD gets $10K to curb underage drinking

By David Linton

The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — City police will crack down on underage drinkers with the help of a $10,000 state grant that will fund various enforcement programs, including undercover party patrols.

The enforcement program will run in three phases through next September, Police Chief Kyle Heagney announced.

Under a program called “Cops in Shops,” undercover police officers will work inside alcohol establishments to be on the lookout for customers under 21 attempting to buy alcoholic beverages.

