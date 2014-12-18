Mass. PD gets $10K to curb underage drinking
By David Linton
The Sun Chronicle
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — City police will crack down on underage drinkers with the help of a $10,000 state grant that will fund various enforcement programs, including undercover party patrols.
The enforcement program will run in three phases through next September, Police Chief Kyle Heagney announced.
Under a program called “Cops in Shops,” undercover police officers will work inside alcohol establishments to be on the lookout for customers under 21 attempting to buy alcoholic beverages.
