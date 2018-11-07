Mass. PD receives school safety grant

By Seth Daniel

Revere Journal

REVERE, Mass. — In the wake of getting a large grant for school safety training and resources last month from the U.S. Justice Department, the Revere Police Department announced this week that it received another grant from the state to supplement the grant – providing monies to help buy new laptop computers for all of the department’s cruisers.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced more than $1.3 million in federal Byrne JAG Grants, including $20,000 to the Revere Police for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure equipment. In layman’s terms, that means new laptops for all the cruisers, equipment that hasn’t been replaced in several years.

“The mayor and I both strongly agreed we needed to apply for both of these grants,” said Chief James Guido. “It’s mostly technology driven with some training. This $20,000 grant is going to help us to make the first response even better. These two grants taken together are going to morph us ahead of the game on school safety and being prepared…School safety is a big priority for us.”

Lt. Steven Ford said the new grant will allow officers responding to have the capability on their cruiser laptop to access building layouts and set up an initial command center quickly if there is ever an incident.

Full story: City, police land second important grant aimed at school safety