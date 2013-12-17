Mass. police get $569K to combat gang violence

By Lyle Moran

Lowell Sun

LOWELL, Mass. — The city will receive a $569,000 grant to combat gang violence in the next year, an increase of 10 percent over this year’s funding, the city’s Statehouse delegation announced Monday.

The funding jolt comes from the state’s Shannon Grant program, which provides money to help communities support multidisciplinary approaches to reducing gang-related violence. The state support comes as the city has faced a series of shootings the last several months.

State Rep. Tom Golden, a Lowell Democrat, said a team effort from the city’s Statehouse delegation helped the city secure the increase in the Shannon Grant funding.

