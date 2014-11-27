Mass. police receive anti-OD drug through grant

By Shawn Regan

Gloucester Times

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A shipment of the life-saving drug Narcan arrived Tuesday, but Mayor James Fiorentini said it will be at least another week before police officers are outfitted with devices to administer the medicine, which reverses the effects of heroin in people overdosing.

At a recent meeting of the mayor’s newly formed heroin task force, several drug treatment professionals said most addicts they treat report Narcan has saved their life at least once.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Brian Dempsey said Haverhill will receive $22,000 from the state Department of Public Health for Narcan and to train first-responders such as police officers and firefighters to use it.

Full Story: Haverhill added to list of cities using Narcan