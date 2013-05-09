Mich. agencies’ grants focus on technology

Cedar Springs Post

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Several area police agencies are receiving federal funds to support anti-drug and crime-fighting efforts in Michigan. Cedar Springs, Rockford, and Howard City are three of the numerous agencies across the state receiving part of the $1.2 million in grants through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program.

This year’s grants focus on technology. “Protecting Michigan citizens is a top priority and these grants will go a long way toward improving the technology and tools that support our public safety community,” said Governor Rick Snyder.

The Cedar Springs Police Department was awarded funds in the amount of $15,255 for Technology Enhancement Projects. They will enhance their technology in three areas: the Computer Aided Dispatch system will be linked to the Records Management System to increase information sharing; traffic citations will be produced and submitted electronically; and mobile data terminals will be enhanced to receive and transmit additional information.

