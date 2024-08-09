N.M. city offers $500K in grants for property owners to add cameras connected to PD’s crime center

By Joanna Putman

Police1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new grant program has been launched to provide funding for property owners to purchase and install surveillance cameras that will connect to the Albuquerque Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center, KOAT reported.

Each property in the downtown redevelopment area is eligible for a one-time grant of up to $20,000, with a total of $500,000 available through the program, according to the report.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller emphasized that this initiative aims to support business growth and enhance safety in the downtown area.

“Connecting more downtown properties to the Real Time Crime Center is one of the ways we’re fighting for a safer downtown,” Keller said. “We are here to support businesses so that they can focus on helping downtown thrive, while we work to make it a safe, welcoming place for everyone.”

Priority will be given to applicants who have a safety plan in place and intend to install and connect the cameras within three months of receiving funding, according to the report.

APD Chief Harold Medina highlighted the importance of the collaboration in combating crime downtown.

“The Real Time Crime Center has proven to be an invaluable resource in our fight against crime,” Medina said. “This program will not only deter crime but also strengthen our ability to monitor incidents and ensure a more effective police response.”