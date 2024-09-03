REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Pa. school district will use $525K grant for security monitoring systems, SROs

“By adding two ...police officers, as well as video monitoring equipment, Boyertown continues to prioritize the safety of students and staff,” state Rep. Donna Schueren said

September 03, 2024 12:07 PM
AP20224635972644.jpg

This grant is part of $47 million awarded to schools across the Pennsylvania that was approved by the School Safety and Security Committee under the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. It completed the $155 million school safety grants program package appropriated in the bipartisan 2023-24 budget and issued by the SSSC in January 2024.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa.

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A $525,607 grant was recently presented to the Boyertown Area School District for school safety and mental health supports for students and staff.

Trending
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 09:32 AM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM

This grant is part of $47 million awarded to schools across the Pennsylvania that was approved by the School Safety and Security Committee under the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. It completed the $155 million school safety grants program package appropriated in the bipartisan 2023-24 budget and issued by the SSSC in January 2024.

The school district will use just under $45,000 to fund equipment that will further enhance security monitoring systems across the district, according to a press release from state Sen. Tracy Pennycuick, R-24th Dist.

Additionally, $297,000 will be used to fund two police officers who will provide additional coverage at Boyertown High school, which has approximately 2,200 students, and funds another officer to support the remaining school buildings without full time police coverage. In addition, the district will install concrete barriers for additional security at locations identified as part of physical security assessments of its buildings.

School officials also stated that $182,000 is to be used for school mental health programming for students. The district plans to fund an expansion of social worker services district-wide, as well as a drug and alcohol counselor. Implementation of the planned enhancements and new programming is set to begin immediately, according to Pennycuick’s office.

A large ceremonial check was presented at the Aug. 27 school board meeting. Present for the check presentation, in addition to Pennycuick, were state Rep. David Maloney, R-130th Dist., state Rep. Donna Schueren, R-147th Dist. and state Rep. Mark Gillen, R-128th Dist.

“I was proud to celebrate this grant with the great community at Boyertown Area School District and happy to hear how the funds will be spent. Ever since I was elected to serve on a school board back in 2011, I have been a huge advocate for school resource police officers,” Schueren said in a press release issued by her office on the subject.

“By adding two additional police officers, as well as video monitoring equipment, Boyertown continues to prioritize the safety of students and staff, and that is music to my ears. In addition, they will be able to keep their drug and alcohol counselors currently on staff with this funding, and expand their social services for mental health, giving students avenues to seek support and help they may need,” Schueren said.

“Being a former student from Boyertown and with the generational connection I have to so many families who graduated from and sent their children here, I am hopeful these funds will enhance the safety of our students,” Maloney said in a press release.

“Ensuring our schools are safe places for our kids to learn and grow is critical,” Pennycuick said. “These funds will support enhanced security programs throughout the district, including additional funding for mental health services.”

___

(c)2024 The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa.
Visit The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa. at https://www.pottsmerc.com/
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Police1 Grants School Resource Officer