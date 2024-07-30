Mich. K-9 gets protective vest thanks in part to resident who worked overtime to help pay for it

By Joanna Putman

Police1

INKSTER, Mich. — A search for an armed suspect inspired one Wayne County Sheriff’s Office corporal to obtain a bulletproof vest for his K-9 partner, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Cpl. Rick Cadez sought a ballistic vest for his K-9 partner, Gunner, from Brady’s K-9 Fund, a nonprofit providing bulletproof vests for police and military dogs, according to the report. The fund, started by then-8-year-old Brady Snakovsky in Ohio, has provided vests to over 1,100 dogs.

“You’re always hypervigilant of your surroundings and, at any moment, you can encounter those armed individuals,” Cadez said. “You wouldn’t want one of your partners, a human, not protected with a vest. (Gunner’s) a member of the police department, too. Tracking in heavy rain really disturbs the ground scent for the dog and the suspects got away. But you’re tracking someone who’s armed, and it would have been beneficial to have the dog wearing a vest.”

Gunner received his custom-fitted vest on July 17, funded by donations, including contributions from a Howell resident who worked overtime to afford it. Tom Sperling began donating vests to K-9s after the loss of his own dog in 2023, according to the report. Sperling hand-delivered the vest to Gunner.

“That was the coolest thing, to see where my money is going and how grateful they are,” Sperling told the Detroit Free Press.

Gunner’s new vest, a LOF Defence Systems K-9 Streetfighter, is designed to be lightweight and comfortable, allowing him to wear it throughout his shift while providing vital protection, according to the report.

The sheriff’s department also received an additional grant to acquire two new dogs for explosive detection and patrol duties, increasing the K-9 unit to a total of six dogs.