NRTCC conference to feature presentation on real time crime center funding strategies

By Police1 Staff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The upcoming National Real Time Crime Center (NRTCC) Association Conference, which will be held August 26-29 in Scottsdale, Arizona, will feature a presentation by Samantha L. Dorm, a senior grant advisor for Lexipol, on “Choosing the right grant.” This session will provide law enforcement professionals with essential insights into securing funds for the development and expansion of real time crime centers (RTCCs), crucial hubs that enhance policing efficiency through advanced technologies.

Dorm’s presentation will cover a comprehensive funding tips sheet, offering strategic advice on identifying appropriate crime types, selecting optimal locations and navigating the complexities of grant timelines. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to leverage specific grants, such as the Project Safe Neighborhood Anti-Gang/Anti-Gun grant or the Urban Area Security Initiative, to support their RTCC initiatives.

The session is particularly timely as more agencies look to establish or expand their RTCCs to improve real-time responses to crime and enhance community safety. Dorm’s expertise will be an invaluable resource for agencies seeking to secure the necessary funds to bring these vital centers online.

For more information on the NRTCC conference, click here. For more information on Lexipol grant services, click here.