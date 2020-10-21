Milwaukee police receive federal grant funding for 30 officers

By Alison Dirr

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MILWAUKEE — The $9.7 million three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice appeared in jeopardy in recent weeks, after police discovered a conflict between an element of the grant related to immigration enforcement and an amended standard operating procedure that governs the police department.

In a response from DOJ Friday, the department was notified the city could still receive the grant without the immigration enforcement element.