Mo. county sheriff’s department awarded salary grant

By Traci M. Black

Democrat News

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — Madison County Sheriff Bobby Spain has announced the department’s receipt of the Deputy Sheriffs Supplemental Salary Fund Grant or DSSSF in late July.

He outlined the benefits to the deputies’ salaries: “Anyone below $29,000 per year receives a check to bring them up to $29,000. Anyone over $30,000 per year receives $100 per month.”

“The deputies have begun receiving their checks from it again,” Spain said.

Full Story: Madison County Sheriff’s Department receives salary grant