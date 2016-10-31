NH police receive grant to combat human trafficking

By Mark Hayward

New Hampshire Union Leader

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Human trafficking — especially the use of force, intimidation, addictive drugs and other methods to ensnare people into prostitution — is the focus of two federal grants coming into the state of New Hampshire.

The U.S. Justice Department grants have been awarded to Manchester police and Child and Family Services of New Hampshire, according to information provided by Manchester city officials. The police department will receive $728,000 over three years to investigate cases of sex and labor trafficking.

Police Chief Nick Willard said the grant will pay for a full-time, experienced investigator to concentrate on trafficking cases. The yet unnamed detective will work throughout the state, bringing expertise, overtime and grant-funded resources to communities dealing with the issue.

Read more: Federal grants to tackle NH human trafficking fight