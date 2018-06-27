NY governor announces $2M in grants for bomb squads

Government of New York

NEW YORK — On June 6, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced $2 million in federal Homeland Security Grant Program funding has been secured, allowing the state’s 12 local FBI-accredited bomb squads to sustain and enhance their capabilities to detect, interdict, and respond to improvised explosive device. This marks the twelfth consecutive year that New York has provided dedicated federal homeland security funding to local bomb squads, with over $19.6 million awarded since its inception.

“This funding is critical in providing our law enforcement with the equipment and training they need to keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect the communities they serve, and these resource will help ensure they continue to have the tools they need to get the job done.”

As a condition of the grant requirement, accredited bomb squads will test their skills and preparedness by participating in the Division’s annual “Excelsior Challenge” at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany in early October.

