Police receive 3 new grants to help boost budget

Enterprise News

The Police Department recently received three new grants, which Chief Christopher Delmonte says will provide more training within the department, as well as better collaboration with area departments.

One grant, offered by the State 911 Department will provide 100 percent reimbursement for a new state mandate requiring all full-time 911 operators to obtain an Emergency Medical Dispatch certificate, or EMD.

“There aren’t many grants that provide you with a 100 percent match,” said Delmonte. “It’s a necessity for us to have that.”

