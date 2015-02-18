PoliceGrantsHelp and PoliceOne Announce Milestone of $50 Million in Funding Generated for First Responders

SAN FRANCISCO – Praetorian Digital, the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market, has announced that its Grant Assistance Program, consisting of PoliceGrantsHelp.com, FireGrantsHelp.com and EMSGrantsHelp.com and a network of grant writers from across the nation, has directly generated more than $50 million in reported funding to Police, Fire and EMS agencies nationwide since the program’s inception in 2009.

The mission of PoliceGrantsHelp, FireGrantsHelp and EMSGrantsHelp is to provide members of the first responder community with a free, comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. The program includes a dedicated team committed to helping first responders including a network of expert grant writers with a wide range of public safety experience. During the past five years, the program has provided more than 30,000 departments with grant assistance and support. Collectively, they receive nearly 1,000 department

requests for grant assistance each month and count over 75,000 first responders as members.

“Over the past several years, we’ve been able to connect public safety agencies that need products to protect their communities, but don’t have the budget, with funding sources and suppliers,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Digital. “The program has been a highly effective tool for agencies to gain access to funding and get the products, staffing and resources they need to better protect the communities they serve.”

PoliceGrantsHelp, FireGrantsHelp and EMSGrantsHelp are the only grant assistance programs that provide the majority of its services free or at low cost to public safety agencies nationwide. Through the program, agencies are able to gain access to funding they may not have been aware of or had not had success in receiving in the past. Overall, the program’s success rate for grant approval is 60% higher than the national average.

Earlier this month, Praetorian launched a fourth grant assistance website, GovGrantsHelp.com. The GovGrantsHelp program is dedicated to providing local government leaders with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance across education, transportation, health and human services as well as other categories of funding within local government.

“I am so grateful to be a part of a program that has had such an incredible impact on the day to day needs of first responders and serves such an important need nationwide. When we started this program five years ago, we had no idea we would so quickly become the standard for grant assistance in public safety,” said Sarah Wilson, Founder and Director of the Grants program at Praetorian Digital.

“I am especially proud of our staff and grant writers who work so hard every day to help agencies secure funding.”

For more information on Praetorian Digital’s Grants programs or to get assistance with a grant for your agency, visit http://www.praetoriandigital.com/giving-back.



About Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 5 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.3 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities.

For more information on Praetorian Digital, visit www.PraetorianDigital.com.