Reminder: Homeland Security funding drawdown

Homeland Security 2012 Preparedness grants contained many changes in rules and funding categories. The grant’s May 4th deadline was just the beginning of the impending deadlines for and remaining 2007-2011 Homeland Security Funding. This year the Department of Homeland Security’s grant programs also contains a series of additional deadlines for drawing down any remaining funding from 2007 to 2011.

The DHS is transitioning to a new grants vision and has consolidated some of the programs in preparation for this new streamline grant model. The current grant program focused on building and sustaining core capacities and not on building new programs. Those awarded 2012 preparedness grants or have funds from 2007 through 2011 are to:

• Sustain current capabilities

• Continue training and exercises

• Update current planning and procedure efforts

• Utilize life-cycle replacement of equipment

New guiding documents have been published to assist with the implementation of the 2012 grant programs and the drawdown of 2007-2011 remaining funding. All departments with remaining homeland security funding should go to the DHS Website and download the Presidential Policy Directive-8 and Guidance to State Administrative Agencies to Expedite the Expenditure of Certain DHS/FEMA Grant Funding. These documents will assist the department in understanding the DHS grant program changes and transition to the DHS new vision for grants.

Each of the State Administering Agencies has been provided guidance to assist each department with remaining grant funding with the drawdown of remaining homeland security funding of 2007 through 2012. Rule changes have been initiated to assist in streamlining the process for quick implementation of remaining funding. The funding must be tied to the new five core capabilities list. A crosswalk of the transition from Targeted Capabilities List to the new Core List may be obtained here.

The 2013 Grants Drawdown Budget in Brief published in February 2012 provides a complete overview of the drawdown process. Please pay close attention to the deadlines for accessing this funding.

Timelines for Performance

Subject to certain exceptions, grantees are required to take steps to expend, draw down and close out grant funding by the dates outlined below.

• All FY 2007 grant funds must be spent by June 30, 2012.

• All FYs 2008-2009 grant funds must be spent by September 30, 2012.

• All FY 2010 funds must be spent by September 30, 2013.

• All FYs 2011-2012 funds must be spent by the end date cited on the award agreement.

Your State Administering Agency can assist departments with this drawdown process. Please contact you SAA with any further questions. Once these deadlines have passed, any remaining funding will no longer be available. FY 2013 will begin the new vision for grants within the Department of Homeland Security.