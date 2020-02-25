Steelers quarterback’s foundation gives departments K-9 grant

Scott Lendak

The Vindicator

COLUMBIANA, Pa. — The Columbiana Police Department is one of the eight Pittsburgh-area departments to receive a grant for a police dog when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced the final grants of the 2019-20 season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

Police Chief Tim Gladis said he is happy and grateful for receiving the $5,000 grant.

“This is really exciting news for our K-9 program,” Gladis said. “Thanks to Ben and his foundation, we have a great start toward getting a second K-9 team here in Columbiana.”

