Tenn. agencies get nearly $450K in safety grants

By Joel Davis

The Daily Times

The Governor’s Highway Safety Office has awarded local county and city police agencies grants totaling $449,491 to support highway traffic safety efforts.

That’s an increase from the $430,706 local agencies received in 2013.

“These grants help fund a variety of enforcement, legal and educational initiatives across the state including speed enforcement, first responder equipment purchases, DUI prosecutors and child passenger safety training,” Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer said. “These grants will make a difference in the effectiveness of our highway safety partners.”

