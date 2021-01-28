Tenn. PD receives $700k federal grant to combat gun violence

By Dorothy Sherman

WDEF

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time the Chattanooga Police Department was chosen for a $700,000 Crime Gun Intelligence Center grant.

“We’re going to plan on leveraging a lot of our investigative techniques, just more items and stuff that aren’t in our general budget that we can purchase items with. We also entered into an agreement with research partners. We want to make sure that we’re actually getting quantifiable data out there to see what works and what does not work over the three years span,” Sgt. May said.

The grant is for three years.

