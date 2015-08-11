Tenn. police receive grant for overdose drug

WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council approved a $28,000 grant Aug. 4 to give police a drug that can save lives.

Naloxone can be used to reverse the deadly effects of an opiate overdose. The grant money will help set up a program for Knoxville police to administer the drug.

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch says officers having this drug on hand means fewer overdose deaths. “The overall impact I think what we’ll see is a decline in overdose deaths,” Rausch explained. “At least in cities and states that have gone to this program, they have seen a decline in overdose deaths.”

