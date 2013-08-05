Walmart grant enables police to hold gun buyback event

By Bristow Marchant

thestate.com

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is holding an anonymous gun buy back event Saturday in hopes of getting potentially deadly weapons out of the hands of those who might use them to commit crimes. And they will be offering complementary Walmart gift cards in exchange for the firearms.

“We’ve been considering doing this for quite some time, but we wanted to be able to provide something of value for the guns,” said Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark.

Officers found their incentive in the form of a pre-loaded gift card. The police department received a grant from Walmart and redeemed it for gift cards in several different amounts, which will be handed out in exchange for different types of weapons.

