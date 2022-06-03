Wis. city approves $1M grant for community oriented police houses

By CBS 58 Newsroom

MILWAUKEE — The Legislature’s Budget Committee approved a $1 million grant program for community oriented police houses.

It stations officers in troubled areas to improve relationships between police and the community.

“If they are embedded in that neighborhood, they are part of the neighborhood...now it’s not an occupying force, it’s not a response to an issue that’s happening, it’s prevention from having that happening,” said State Sen. Van Wanggaard.

FULL STORY: Budget Committee approves $1 million grant program for community oriented police houses