Wis. K9 awarded grant for medical costs

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Oshkosh Police Department was awarded a grant from the National Police Dog Foundation for K 9 Odin.

Oshkosh Police Department’s K 9 Odin, has had a medical issue that required a minor surgery. He is recovered and back on duty now.

“We were awarded this grant to help pay for Odin’s medical bills and we want to thank the National Police Dog Foundation for their financial assistance and support to help keep K 9 Odin healthy!” the department wrote in a statement.

